5 Suite N°4 Is How You Turn the Iconic Renault 4 Into a Rolling Hotel Room

4 With a Mid-Mounted 789-HP V10, the Renault Espace F1 Is the Wildest Minivan Ever Built

1967 Renault Dauphine Is a Rusty Barn Find That’ll Make You Go Oh La La

While most barns happening in America obviously bring back cars that were born in the States, the one we’re highlighting today will probably make you think about the delicious smell of warm croissants early in the morning. 8 photos



In fact, this is where the car has also been found recently, as eBay seller



As one can easily tell by simply checking out the photos in the gallery, restoring this Dauphine is unlikely to be an easy business, pretty much because its overall condition is challenging, to say the least.



The seller themselves admits the car is very rusty, and the pics also indicate the floors are completely wrecked. In other words, this means the new owner should be ready for some serious patching, no matter if they want to bring the



While the photos pretty much speak for themselves, there’s also some bad news under the hood. Despite coming with a Dauphine Gordini powerplant, the engine appears to be locked up, according to the seller, but the car still rolls and steers.



The Dauphine came with an 845 cc (51.6 ci) l4 engine paired with either a manual or an automatic transmission. We don’t know if the factory unit is still in the car, but there’s a chance it is, especially because the Dauphine wasn’t necessarily a popular car in the States, and finding a replacement engine would have been quite difficult.



Unsurprisingly, this Renault can literally be yours for pocket money, as the top bid at the time of writing is just $150. The auction, however, is set to come to an end in 6 days, so there’s a chance the price still increases a little as more people discover the car. Because what we have here isn’t a classic Mustang or Impala but a 1967 Renault Dauphine that spent most of its life in Kansas.In fact, this is where the car has also been found recently, as eBay seller ironcitygarage says the Renault was discovered in a barn and moved outside, hoping someone would be willing to give it a second chance.As one can easily tell by simply checking out the photos in the gallery, restoring this Dauphine is unlikely to be an easy business, pretty much because its overall condition is challenging, to say the least.The seller themselves admits the car is very rusty, and the pics also indicate the floors are completely wrecked. In other words, this means the new owner should be ready for some serious patching, no matter if they want to bring the Renault back to factory specifications or just turn it into a casual driver.While the photos pretty much speak for themselves, there’s also some bad news under the hood. Despite coming with a Dauphine Gordini powerplant, the engine appears to be locked up, according to the seller, but the car still rolls and steers.The Dauphine came with an 845 cc (51.6 ci) l4 engine paired with either a manual or an automatic transmission. We don’t know if the factory unit is still in the car, but there’s a chance it is, especially because the Dauphine wasn’t necessarily a popular car in the States, and finding a replacement engine would have been quite difficult.Unsurprisingly, this Renault can literally be yours for pocket money, as the top bid at the time of writing is just $150. The auction, however, is set to come to an end in 6 days, so there’s a chance the price still increases a little as more people discover the car.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.