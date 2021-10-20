5 1972 Chevrolet Corvette Survivor with Original LT-1 Looks Stunning in Mille Miglia Red

1966 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 Restomod Flaunts 402 Big-Block Muscle

The 1966 model year marked the first complete restyling of the Chevelle , the A-body car that makes certain enthusiasts drool with admiration. The most performance-oriented ‘Velle that year came in the guise of the Super Sport, a go-faster pack offered with 396 mills under the Turbo-Jet moniker. 16 photos



Cast-iron heads tilt hardened seats and hydraulic lifters, a hydraulic camshaft, and a .030 overbore. An oversized aluminum radiator complements an electric puller fan, and the no-nonsense motor also flexes long-tube headers from Hedman Performance Group. A very tasteful restomod under the hood, this Chevelle sends the goodies to a 12-bolt axle and open-style differential with the help of a four-speed Muncie stick shift.



Inspired by the pro-touring scene, the modernized ‘Velle combines a fully independent front clip with modern coilovers and control arms with four-link rear suspension from Heidts Automotive Group. Sitting three inches closer to the ground than stock, the car stops on a time due to power-assisted calipers from Wilwood. Power-assisted steering, Nitto NT555 Extreme summer-only rubber shoes, large-diameter exhaust pipes, dual-chamber mufflers, a coated fuel pump, and billet tanks also need to be highlighted.



Finished in Torch Red over black-upholstered buckets that cage the factory console, this blast from the past makes no excuses for the Dakota Digital VHX telemetry and Vintage Air climate control. Currently showing 3,836 miles (6,173 kilometers) on the clock, the well-sorted Chevelle Super Sport is currently listed by



