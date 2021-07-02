More on this:

1965 Chevelle SS Had the Same Owner for 42 Years, Wants to See Other People

The Chevelle SS landed in 1964 with a Malibu SS badge as Chevrolet ’s big bet in the muscle car race, and it took only two years before this model became a series of its own, eventually being sold as the Chevelle SS 396. 13 photos



The Chevelle SS that we have here was also born with a 327 under the hood, though the original owner somehow believed it was a good idea to replace it with a 283 (4.6-liter) paired with an automatic transmission.



While this decision is questionable, to say the least, worth knowing is this



Very little has been shared about the current state of the engine, but eBay seller



In theory, a car that’s been sitting for so long could come with all kinds of problems, including occasional rust here and there, but no such information has been provided, so a thorough visual inspection is definitely recommended, despite the apparently proper storage conditions.



The Chevelle is ready to go with some extra parts as well, including a spare pair of original 1965 Chevelle seats, as well some front floor pans, to jump-start a potential restoration process.



