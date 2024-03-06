1964 Dodge Dart Escapes From a Collapsing Building, Unrestored And in Fantastic Shape

The third-generation Dart went through several changes before Dodge settled with an engine lineup to go all-in on.
The new series started with six-cylinder units exclusively, so Dart buyers could only order the 170 with 101 horsepower and the 225 with 145 horsepower. It didn't take long for Dodge to realize that Dart buyers also deserve a V8, so early in the 1964 model year, the carmaker released the 273 rated at 180 horsepower.
An upgraded version of the 273 debuted in 1965 with a four-barrel carburetor, pushing the top output to 235 horsepower.
However, most third-generation Dart still on the road sport a six-cylinder engine.
The 1964 Dart in these photos was born and raised with a 225 under the hood, with the same unit still in the car in perfect shape. You don't have to be a rocket scientist to understand that the owner has meticulously cared for this Dart. Despite the obvious problems, that is, but everything on this Dart shows the car has always been parked in a garage away from salty roads, rain, and snow.
The unrestored Dart was sleeping until not long ago in a garage, but eBay seller point65n explains that they had to pull it out because the high winds damaged the building. The collapsed roof produced some vehicle damage, including scratches highlighted in the photos, but the Dart has already been inspected and exhibits no structural damage.
It's still road-worthy, but the owner says the vehicle is now sitting because it's located in Vermont, where salt is still being used to clean snow and ice from the road.
The Dart has minor rust, but considering it comes in unrestored condition, this isn't surprising.
The photos show every little damage on the car, confirming that the Dart has been properly cared for since the moment it left the factory. It comes with manuals, receipts, and other documents it sold with. The odometer no longer works, but the actual mileage should be close to 58K miles.
The Dart doesn't seem to require anything else than minor TLC to become a daily driver, though collectors might also want to park it in their garages despite the slant-six engine under the hood. The digital fight starts at $4,000 and comes without a reserve, meaning that the highest bidder will take it home.
The owner explains that you should take the car home on a trailer, considering the salty roads, but considering it's road-worthy, you can also drive it home on its wheels. It's up to the buyer how they want to travel home, but if you're a collector who wants to keep everything untouched and as original as possible, protecting the metal is the right way to go on this Dart.
