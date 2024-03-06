Update Your iPhone Right Now to Get This New CarPlay Feature (If You're Lucky)

Apple has been trying to build a better navigation app for several years already, but most of its efforts revolve around features bundled with Apple Maps.
The company is now trying a different approach, planning to make Apple Maps the go-to navigation app for carmakers and users who run CarPlay in their vehicles.
It's no secret that many iPhone owners and CarPlay users give up on Apple Maps and replace it with Google Maps. The lack of certain features, such as satellite maps for navigation and, until recently, offline maps (now available in Apple Maps since iOS 17), has been considered a deal-breaker for many users.
The latest iOS update gives users another reason to stay.
iOS 17.4, now available for all supported iPhones in the production channel, allows users to enable turn-by-turn guidance on the instrument cluster powered by Apple Maps via CarPlay.
If you've been using Apple Maps on the instrument cluster, you'd better not rush to the comment section to tell me this is old news. The application has indeed offered navigation in the instrument cluster, but Apple used a basic approach for this feature. The instrument cluster only displayed the route, whereas the entire navigation experience was available on the larger screen in the car with Apple Maps running on CarPlay.
iOS 17.4 enables turn-by-turn guidance on the instrument cluster, so you no longer have to look at the infotainment screen to see your next turn.
The reason why I said that you must be lucky to get this feature comes down to the car you drive. The biggest requirement for this feature is that your car supports Apple Maps in the instrument cluster. I'm certain many people believe that simply having CarPlay and Apple Maps for navigation allows them to enable the new feature on the instrument cluster, but this isn't how the update works.
Apple has previously worked with some carmakers to make this happen, bringing Apple Maps navigation in front of the driver's eyes. The benefit is obvious. The driver no longer has to look at the infotainment screen, as the information they need is right there next to their current speed. It's that easy, so with turn-by-turn guidance, Apple eliminates another reason to take your eyes off the road.
iOS 17.4 is available for all iPhones already running iOS 17. It means you can install the update on the iPhone XS and newer models, so head over to Settings > General to download the new iOS version.
Apple is also working on giving the finishing touches to the new-generation CarPlay, but the company didn't share more specifics on the release. Aston Martin and Porsche will be the first carmakers to adopt it, with additional details expected to land at WWDC in the summer.
