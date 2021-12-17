1964 Chevrolet Chevelle Needs Total Restoration, Flexes Mysterious Cadillac Engine

Chevrolet built more than 370,000 Chevelles for the model year 1964, and unsurprisingly, the most popular was the 2-door Malibu sport coupe with approximately 69,000 units.
In other words, finding a Malibu coupe these days shouldn’t necessarily be mission impossible, though, at the same time, few still come in a condition that allows for an easy restoration.
The ’64 Chevelle that we have here comes with some mysterious changes, and this can be either good news or bad news, depending on your plans for the car.
For example, the engine under the hood is no longer the original unit but a mysterious Cadillac V8 that has been installed by a previous owner. No other information on the engine has been shared, so we have no clue if it’s running or not.
The overall condition of this Chevelle suggests the Cadillac V8 might no longer be running, but of course, you are strongly recommended to check everything in person and therefore figure out what needs more work more accurately.
Just as expected, the car comes with the typical rust you’d expect on a vehicle so old, so the floors and the trunk are both likely to require some patches too.
Other than that, this Chevelle looks to be a compelling candidate for a restomod, as bringing it back to factory specifications is too much of a hassle, and it’s simply not worth it.
And as it turns out, several people think this Chevelle deserves to get back on the road, despite the Cadillac engine that’s now in charge of putting the wheels in motion. The top bid at the time of writing already exceeds $2,000, but it’s still not enough to trigger the reserve of the auction started by seller novaarch.
Roanoke, Virginia is currently the home of this Chevelle, so if you want to inspect it live, make sure you reach out to the seller using the link published above.
