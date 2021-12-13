This Incredible Chevy Chevelle Malibu Wagon Drag Racer Does a Wheelie and Wins

There were only 643 1965 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu 2-door wagons ever made by the brand. This one that just ripped a sick wheelie on its way to a drag strip win might be the fastest one on the planet.
1320Video caught up with the driver, who was visibly shaken by just how much power the car put down. It's only his third pass in the car, and clearly, he wasn't ready for the front end to go airborne. That didn't stop him from keeping his foot down all the way to the checkered flag, though.
This isn't just a hardcore track toy, though. The car is still full of original panels and parts. The entire body, save for the fiberglass nose, is still steel. In total, it weighs 2,850 pounds (1,292kg) with fuel and a driver.
How's it able to snap the front wheels off of the ground so easily? It's got a properly strong engine. Under the hood is a 378 ci small-block chevy engine. Horsepower Solutions, out of Alberta, built the engine and equipped it with a pair of 56mm turbochargers. They send the exhaust out of a hilarious side-fender pass-through.
After tuning it properly, it made 1,200-horsepower at 6,500 RPM. That kind of grunt lets this Chevelle get down the track in a hurry. During day 2 of racing, we see it launch itself into the air again and scurry down the strip in just 7.62 seconds at 180 mph (289.7 kph).
On day three, tuning allows the Malibu to stay planted on the ground for the most part. He wins his first race and then gets a bye. Of course, on the bye race, he breaks his rear-end. Watching him fix the car in the darkness goes to show you how dedicated the team is.
That makes it even sadder when race officials call the race off at 2 A.M. because of how cold the racetrack was getting. We're just glad we got to see this rare muscle wagon rip down the track the way it did.
