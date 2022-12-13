1964 Buick Riviera Parked 26 Years Ago in a Barn Is Original, Complete, and Unrestored

Part of the second-generation Riviera, the 1964 model year didn’t necessarily introduce too many changes, as the focus was mostly on further polishing and refinements supposed to turn this nameplate into a fiercer Thunderbird competitor.
However, Riviera sales actually declined in 1964, as Buick managed to sell just shy of 38,000 units, down from approximately 40,000 cars a year before. The decline continued a year later, when the Riviera production included around 34,500 examples.
Enter this super-solid project that has recently been gifted with a second chance to return to the road.
As you can tell from the pictures that were published on Craigslist by its owner, this Riviera isn’t exactly a collector’s dream, or at least, not in its current shape.
But as it turns out, there’s a very good reason for the way it looks. The car was parked in a barn no less than 26 years ago, and we all know what such a long time in storage does to the metal. However, the owner guarantees that only minimal rust can be found today, and while no specifics have been shared on this front, you should look for such damage on the floors and in the trunk.
At first glance, this Riviera seems to check just the right boxes for a restoration candidate. As a real barn find, it’s a big plus that the car continues to be a matching-numbers project, especially because everything is still in place and no big parts seem to be missing.
On the other hand, what could be a major roadblock in the car’s dream of returning to the road is none other than the selling price. This Riviera would only go for $15,000, so make sure you reach out to the owner if you have another deal in mind. The car is now parked close to Dry Ridge.
