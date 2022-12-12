This Is the 2024 Buick Encore GX Before You're Supposed To See It

Did you know General Motors was planning a mid-cycle refresh for the Buick Encore GX? Likely yes, as that’s expected from a product that is already three years old. What you probably didn’t expect, however, was to see it in all its glory so soon.
We’ve got our vigilant spy photographers to thank for the images of this prototype, which was caught testing in the open with no camouflage whatsoever on its body, a risky move from the GM-owned brand.
You don’t have to be a connoisseur to spot the differences, at the front at least, because these are very drastic for a facelift. The crossover has a new face, with a different grille that was moved further down, and is now flanked not by the headlights, but by the fog lamps. The central air intake has a different shape, and the nose, decorated by the corporate logo, is much cleaner. Moreover, the headlights are brand-new, with different graphics, and slender design.
To no one’s surprise, the profile is identical, though Buick will probably sprinkle it with new wheels. At the back, It has the new logo in the middle of the tailgate, above the ‘Buick’ lettering. The ‘Encore GX’ badge sits below the left taillight, and further down, it has new reflectors on each side of the license plate holder, and reshaped lower bumper area. The taillights appear to be unchanged for now, though they should at least sport new graphics by the time the crossover makes its way to the market.
You are probably wondering when that will happen, and in all likelihood, we might be looking at an unveiling sometime next year. By the time the facelifted Encore GX starts arriving at dealers, it will be a 2024 model, considering that the 2023 is already listed on Buick’s official website, and it looks nothing like this.
