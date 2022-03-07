1961 Corvette Comes Out of Storage After 46 Years, Small Surprise Under the Hood

Not too many Corvettes ended up seeing the daylight back in 1961, as Chevrolet manufactured close to 11,000 units, obviously all of them coming as a convertible.
The car was fitted with 283 (4.6-liter) units with different power outputs, starting at 230 horsepower on the single 4-barrel unit and going all the way up to 315 horsepower on the fuel-injected models.
This Corvette no longer has its original engine under the hood but is now fitted with a 327 (5.3-liter) V8 received from a 1962 sibling. The powerplant has enough firepower to be a worthy replacement, as it develops 300 horsepower when paired with a 4-speed manual transmission.
As you can figure out by simply checking out the photos in the gallery, the car no longer flexes a perfect 10 condition, and this makes perfect sense given it spent no less than 46 years in storage. That’s right, the owner parked this Corvette back in 1976, and the car hasn’t moved since.
This is why the engine no longer starting isn’t by any means a surprise. However, the owner explains on Craigslist that it still shows signs of life, as the V8 turns over by hand.
The condition of this Vette can easily be inspected in the photos in the gallery, and it goes without saying you shouldn’t expect the car to be roadworthy.
In fact, the seller themselves explain the vehicle is ready for a restomod or a full restoration, though the second part would be much more difficult given the original engine is no longer around.
As you’d expect, given this is one of the last remaining 1961 Corvettes, the car is rather expensive. The seller expects to receive $35,000 for it, though some other trades might also be taken into consideration, including a Maserati Gran Turismo with low miles.
