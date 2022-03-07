2018 Corvette Grand Sport Convertible Carbon 65 Edition Dials Drool Factor Up to 11

Back in 2017, Chevrolet decided to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the Corvette with a new Carbon 65 Edition specification, available exclusively on 2018 Grand Sport 3LT and Z06 3LZ models. The carmaker produced just 650 units globally, all featuring visible carbon fiber exterior elements and special interior trim.
Such a car is now available to the highest bidder through Bring a Trailer, and as you can see, it’s quite the looker. The first thing you’ll notice is that Ceramic Matrix Gray exterior with Carbon 65 graphics, a blue soft top, fender vents and quad exhaust pipes.
Then you’ve got all the subtle and less subtle details, such as the carbon fiber rear spoiler, hood insert, front splitter and rear quarter-panel intakes. The wheels, meanwhile, measure 19-inches at the front and 20-inches at the rear and are finished in black.
Since this Vette also has the Z07 Performance Package, that results in blue-finished Brembo brakes and a more performance-oriented suspension with a revised Magnetic Ride Control setup.
Moving on to the interior, that’s where you’ll find the Jet Black Nappa leather competition sport seats with contrast stitching and microsuede inserts, the carbon fiber trim (dashboard, door sills), a carbon fiber and microsuede steering wheel and a plaque that identifies this car as #247 of 650 units built with this specification.
In terms of convenience features, this Corvette convertible packs a reversing camera, push-button start, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated and ventilated seats, plus a sat-nav system and a more than capable Bose sound system.
As for performance, the magic happens thanks to a 6.2-liter LT1 V8 unit, rated at 460 hp and 465 lb-ft (630 Nm) of torque. Everything is sent to the rear wheels via a seven-speed manual gearbox, working alongside an electronically controlled limited slip differential.
Bumper to bumper, this is a genuine, modern-day driver’s car.
