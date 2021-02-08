1961 AMC Mighty Mite Was Made to Drop From USMC Helicopters, Now Grounded

Live Your Military Dreams With This Road-Legal 1987 AM General M998 Humvee

Between the Willys MB of the Second World War and the more recent HMMWV, it’s hard to remember there were other military machines perhaps just as capable. Things like the semi-famous Dodge M37 from the Korean War or the almost unknown Mighty Mite. OK, maybe not just as capable, but certainly worth a closer look and the occasional investment. 10 photos



Mighty Mite is the nickname given to the M422 ¼ tactical truck the company made for the United States Marine corps from 1959 to 1962. Because it was prototyped in 1946, it holds the title of the first post-war Jeep-like military machine to be developed.



It was also the first of its kind to be fitted with an aluminum body as a means to keep the weight down. And, the first small military machine to use independent suspension on all corners.



That’s a lot of firsts for a vehicle few know anything about today, and possibly even fewer get to experience first hand. Someone might end up learning everything there is to know about these vehicles, though, as one just popped up on



We’re talking about a Mighty Mite wearing its USMC overalls, down to a serial number. Like most others of its kind, it was meant to be dropped from a helicopter in hot zones, but sadly we’re not given its service records. As a result, we have no way of telling if there’s a hero hiding under the olive soft top that makes it look like a prairie schooner.



We do know it presently doesn’t fly, by means of a helicopter or otherwise, and that it was once part of an armor museum in Crawfordsville, Indiana.



The truck retains all the hardware it had on when it was made, including the 1.8-liter engine good for 52 horsepower and 90 lb-ft (122 Nm) of torque and the four-speed manual transmission. It is selling with Army manuals, an Indiana title listing as a 1961 Jeep, and 13,000 miles (20,900) on the clock.



