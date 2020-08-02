1958 Chevrolet Biscayne Police Cruiser Is the Perfect Gift for the Kid in You

As far as we know, no one ventured into speculating why kids love police cars. Maybe its the colors, the sirens, or the fear of armed people driving around the city – but that love exists. And it usually means that if you go through any young boy’s car collection, you’ll certainly find at least one, properly scaled down police car.
For a number of those young kids, adulthood does nothing to change the fascination with this type of vehicles. It’s only the size of the toys that change, and from a scaled-down version of police cruisers, some adults go after life-sized police cars.
Luckily for them, this is quite a populated niche, and if you know where to look, something exciting as this 1958 Chevrolet Biscayne can be unearthed. Now selling through a specialized website for just under $27,000, the car comes with all the proper hardware to make you feel like an actual copper of the ‘60s.
The Biscayne was introduced by Chevrolet in 1958, the same year this model comes from, as the least expensive of its full-sized cars. It was successful enough to be kept in production for more than a decade, and was a hit with police departments as well.
We are not being told where this Biscayne served, but it has been brought back to its former glory by a restoration process that ended just 581 miles ago.
The car comes with all the proper hardware. There’s the usual black and white livery on the body, a sheriff’s star on the front doors, a red light on the roof, and a spotlight on the hood. Under it, the builders hid a 348ci (5.7-liter) V8, which also happens to be the biggest available for this model in its first production years – later, from 1961, a 409 took that spot.
You can find more details about this car and possibly even apply for it at this link.
