2020 Toyota Supra “Keisatsu Sha” Widebody Rendering Isn’t Your Usual Police Car

Turning our attention back to police cars, the Asian country also uses the Mitsubishi Pajero sports utility vehicle as a riot police unit and the Mazda RX-8 as a traffic police unit on expressways. The Toyota Crown, however, is one of the most common sights on Japan’s roads. Like all emergency vehicles in this part of the world, only red is used for the police lights instead of blue and red. Even though Japanese police has a history with Toyota, the Supra was never used for policing activity. On the other hand, pixel artist Sugar Chow has come up with the kind of Supra that would be suitable for law enforcement.“Keisatsu-sha” is Japanese for police car, the most appropriate nickname we could come for the digital interceptor before your eyes. Like the “Fenda Mira” wagon rendering we covered in a previous article, this fellow here also features rearview mirrors on the front fender as you may find on taxis.The black-and-white livery is complemented by red outlines on the deep-dish wheels, massive flares on all four corners, semi-slick rubber boots, a light bar, and two flashers towards the rearmost part of roof. The speed-sensitive rear wing of the previous rendering is also featured, giving the shooting brake a more aggressive look as it’s chasing baddies on Japan’s highway network.As opposed to 130 km/h in Europe and 70 to 80 miles per hour in the United States, the typical speed limit in Japan is 100 km/h on expressways. As far enforcement is concerned, plenty of speed cameras keep speeding infractions to a minimum. Also worthy of mentioning, tougher penalties for smartphone use while driving have been voted into law late last year.Turning our attention back to police cars, the Asian country also uses the Mitsubishi Pajero sports utility vehicle as a riot police unit and the Mazda RX-8 as a traffic police unit on expressways. The Toyota Crown, however, is one of the most common sights on Japan’s roads. Like all emergency vehicles in this part of the world, only red is used for the police lights instead of blue and red.