1957 Skoda 1100 OHC Was a Remarkably Progressive 92 HP/124 MPH Racing Car

Although it only got to demonstrate its impressive abilities competing in Central and Eastern European races, because of the political restrictions at the time, Skoda 1100 OHC will forever be remembered and celebrated as a famous winning racing car. 15 photos



Unlike the Skoda Sport and Supersport, which were built on a modified Skoda 1101 production model chassis, the new model used a lattice frame, with thin-wall steel tubes welded together. One of the most striking things about it was the reduced weight.



With a 3,880 mm length (12.7 feet), 1,430 mm (4.6 feet) width and 964 mm (3.1 feet) height, this racing car weighed only 583 kg (1,285 lbs). This was possible due to the use of glass fiber-reinforced plastic (GRP) and the low air resistance body designed by Jaroslav Kindl, and it improved acceleration rates and speed levels, with a maximum speed of 200 kph (124.2 mph).



OHC ’s four-cylinder



In June 1958, the Skoda 1100 OHC made its debut on the municipal circuit in Mlada Boleslav, and immediately became victorious, with Miroslav Fousek winning the race. This would be followed by other wins both at home and in the region.



The 2 vehicles that were made in 1957 and 1958 had open bodies, while the 2 other ones that were built in 1959 were coupe variants. The open-top models are still in great shape today, one being at the Skoda Museum and the other one owned by Skoda UK.



