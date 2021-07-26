SsangYong's Next-Generation SUV Has Retro Styling, Looks Cool

June's Solar Eclipse Made This Amazing Dark Smudge on Our Planet

SsangYong is working on its next-generation SUV, a model that is code-named X200. The Korean company already presented two official sketches, and it looks like the distant cousin of the Wrangler and the Bronco. SsangYong fans might also see a first-generation Korando vibe with this new model. 6 photos SUV from SsangYong follows in the footsteps of the J100



According to Lee Kang, the head of the SsangYong Design Center, the X200 builds on four essential concepts, which also come from that brand that started out in 1983. In no particular order, these are Robust Architecture, Unexpected Delight, Vibrant Contrast, and Communion with Nature. The head of the design team says that the X200 was inspired by the first-generation Korando and the Musso.



The SsangYong X200 comes with round headlights with a complex lighting signature. The latter will arrive in the production model, as will the trapezoidal front grille that embodies the headlights. The turn signals are integrated into the fenders, which are massive and attempt to cover generously sized wheels with a set of off-road tires.



The rear quarter panels are as muscular as the front fenders, and the rear of the car follows the rectangular theme. We also note a retractable canvas roof, along with a set of longitudinally placed roof bars which can fit bars that are meant to tether various articles, such as surfboards (pictured in the sketch), bicycles, or a roof rack, in the most probable use scenario.



Just like in the case of the front lights, the rear lights of the SsangYong X200 have separate turn signals, and their light signature mirrors that of the front lights. The separate turn signals are placed lower than those on the front.



Musso in retro-styled fashion, which gives us some Toyota FJ Cruiser vibes, along with reminding us of the Ford Bronco and the Jeep Wrangler. It will be up to the designers to give this next-generation SUV from SsangYong a personality of its own.

