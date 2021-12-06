$500 Million Mega-Mansion With 50-Car Garage Could Be Yours at a Discount

5 Yes, These Are smart fortwo Snowplows

2 Just in Time for Spring, Ram Launches Snowplow Package for the 1500

1 RC Unimog Snow Plow Turns Sidewalk Cleaning Into Epic Way to Spend a Winter Day

More on this:

1957 Chevrolet Tri-Five Becomes Unlikely Snow Plow, Hauls Christmas Tree

When it debuted in 1955, the Chevrolet Tri-Five lineup included a model for every need. There were cheap 150 versions, mid-range 210 models, and expensive and well-appointed Bel Air trims. And each of them came in every possible two- and four-door layout, including station wagons. 7 photos



But not everyone was happy with what they got from the factory. Some Tri-Fives were hot-rodded, while a few of them became ridiculously powerful and fast gassers. Come 2021 and we see a lot of restomod and pro touring builds, but some enthusiasts take things up a notch.



YouTube's "DD Speed Shop" is one of them. If you haven't been following him, I strongly suggest you do so, especially if you're a



I've seen him to a gasser, turn a 1957 Bel Air four-door into a convertible, and transform a four-door sedan into a two-door coupe with an angle grinder. And just when I thought I've seen them all, he mounted a snow plow on a 1957 Chevy 150.



And it's not just for kicks. He drove the car into town to pick up a Christmas tree and then returned home to clean the snow from his yard and around the house. Granted, the Tri-Five didn't have a lot of snow to move, but hey, it did a good job for a regular car with an improvised plow.



If you have an old, unrestored Tri-Five laying around and you're expecting heavy snow this winter, maybe it's time to give that



And of course, Chevrolet also offered a selection of slant-six and V8 engines. Unless you were a Ford or a Mopar guy, the Chevy Tri-Five was everything you needed. And sales figures seem to agree, as Chevrolet sold almost five million of them from 1955 to 1957.But not everyone was happy with what they got from the factory. Some Tri-Fives were hot-rodded, while a few of them became ridiculously powerful and fast gassers. Come 2021 and we see a lot of restomod and pro touring builds, but some enthusiasts take things up a notch.YouTube's "DD Speed Shop" is one of them. If you haven't been following him, I strongly suggest you do so, especially if you're a Tri-Five fan . This guy buys derelict Chevys like there's no tomorrow and turns them into all sorts of wacky projects.I've seen him to a gasser, turn a 1957 Bel Air four-door into a convertible, and transform a four-door sedan into a two-door coupe with an angle grinder. And just when I thought I've seen them all, he mounted a snow plow on a 1957 Chevy 150.And it's not just for kicks. He drove the car into town to pick up a Christmas tree and then returned home to clean the snow from his yard and around the house. Granted, the Tri-Five didn't have a lot of snow to move, but hey, it did a good job for a regular car with an improvised plow.If you have an old, unrestored Tri-Five laying around and you're expecting heavy snow this winter, maybe it's time to give that Chevy a new purpose. At least until spring comes, and you can drive it again in warm weather. It seems like a fun thing to do.