1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Is Big Time Custom Work

Custom cars are a dime a dozen, but not all of them can brag about having a trove of awards hidden in the garage. This 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air, known in the industry as Big Time, is one that does. 7 photos



Big Time was built a number of years ago as a showstopper. And shows it stopped, as it is the recipient of ISCA awards for Best Paint, Best Interior, Best Display and Best of Show.



Wrapped in Lamborghini Orange Pearl with ghost flames and airbrushed side trim and accents, and riding on 17-inch Budnick billet wheels, it moves along thanks to a 406ci (6.7-liter) good for 600 hp, boosted by a NOS system and linked to an automatic transmission.



Inside, the white interior provides all the comfort one needs, from leather bucket seats, custom gauges, power steering and air conditioning. The cherry on the cake, there is also a custom audio system good for 2,500 watts.



The Big Time is scheduled to go under the Barrett-Jackson hammer early next year, during the Scottsdale auction. The car is selling with no reserve, so, if the stars align, it could be a good way for a fan to ensure they get it at a rather low price.

