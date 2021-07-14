1956 Chevrolet Bel Air Rides on 24s, Hides Supercharged Surprise Under the Hood

4 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air on Brushed 24-Inch Wheels Is a Different Kind of Donk

I usually like my 1956 Bel Airs stock, either as unmolested survivors or restored to factory specifications. But restomods aren't bad either, especially if they boast tasteful modifications. This two-tone Bel Air is one of those cars.Flawlessly restored on the outside, this two-door coupe sports a classic Bel Air paint job with a light blue front section and a white rear end and roof. Granted, this blue hue seems to be a bit different than the 1956-specific Nassau Blue and Twilight Turquoise , but it makes no difference. It looks as classy as they get.The chrome work looks flawless too, from the thick trim that adorns the sides to the bumpers and the iconic plane on the front hood. In pure restomod fashion, this Bel Air rides on a set of modern wheels in the form of big-lip, 24-inch Forgiatos. And the suspension has been dropped significantly for that low rider look.But while most restomods retain the stock interior, this 1950s barge has been upgraded with many modern features. Yes, the iconic dashboard is still in place, but almost everything else has been replaced for a modern feel. The traditional front bench is gone to make way for a pair of comfortable, bolstered seats, while the tall center console boasts an aluminum look. It reminds me a bit of the first-generation Ford GT There's also a new steering wheel with a color-matched rim and shiny spokes and leather-wrapped door panels with black inserts. Of course, the blue and white theme that mirrors the exterior paint keeps that 1950s vibe in place.As you might have already guessed, this restomod is also far from stock under the hood. Chevrolet sold the Bel Air with a pair of naturally aspirated engines in 1956. Including the Corvette-sourced Blue Flame inline-six and the 265 small-block V8, the latter available with up to 225 horsepower. You won't find any of them under the unassuming hood because this bad boy packs an LS swap. Not only that but it's got a supercharger on top. And check out that turquoise-painted block.There's no word as to how powerful this modern mill is, but it packs enough punch to spin the rear wheels into smokey burnouts, which you can enjoy at the 2:40-minute mark in the video below. And needless to say, that big V8 sounds fetching too.Speaking of things that put your ears to good use, this Bel Air also hides a few speakers in the trunk. They're obviously connected to a state-of-the-art audio system, just in case you want to take a break from the exhaust note (even though you should never get tired of it).