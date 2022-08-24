1948 White Truck Hides Large Chevy V8, Makes COEs Look Cool Again

For one reason or another, including legal ones, people over here in America eventually kind of gave up on cab-over-engine trucks. Sure, you can see them on the streets as refuse trucks and such, but a real trucker will always prefer the conventional-style tractor cabs.
That makes COEs meant for everyday use very rare occurrences on America’s roads. They’re even rarer in restored or customized form, so when we came across the one we have here, we found it to be too irresistible not to bring under the spotlight a bit.
The truck is a 1948 White. That would be the White Motor Company, an entity born in 1900 and killed 80 years year. During its time on the market, it made anything from steamers to buses, but trucks were an important part of the business.
As said, this particular truck was born in 1948 wearing a “rare COE body style”, and unlike many of its breed, it was lucky enough to fall in the hands of someone who cherished it enough to have it restored.
It now sits on the lot of cars and trucks going under the Mecum hammer in the first decade of September in Dallas. It comes into the spotlight wearing orange overalls over a black interior, but most importantly a 6.0-liter Chevy V8 under its cab, tied to an automatic transmission.
The body has been modified to make the truck more appealing and now flaunts wider fenders. A dually axle at the rear makes it look more imposing, while the 8-foot (2.4 meters) bed seems ready for whatever task its owner will dream for it. Both the bed and the cab are electrically-operated.
Inside, there’s not much to talk about, except for the presence of an AM/FM/CD stereo in the overhead console, and a storage bin.
The seller says the truck works just as it should, and has “passed NSRA 23-point safety inspection for last 9 years.” No mention is made of how much the seller expects for it.
