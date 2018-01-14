autoevolution
 

1948 Land Rover Series I Launch Vehicle Now Under Restoration

Inspired by the Willys Jeep from World War II, the British automotive industry came up with the Land Rover Series I. The first retail examples rolled off the assembly line in 1948, and before them, Land Rover finished three pre-production models just in time for the world premiere at the 1948 Amsterdam Motor Show. This Series I is one of them, and it has been missing for 63 years.
That’s right, ladies and gentlemen! This is genesis before you, and Land Rover couldn’t pass the chance to restore the vehicle with utmost attention to detail. To this effect, the Classic Works team in Coventry was tasked with bringing the Series I back to its former glory, as period correct as possible.

“This Land Rover is an irreplaceable piece of world automotive history and is as historically important as ‘Huey’, the first pre-production Land Rover,” said Classic director Tim Hannig. “Beginning its sympathetic restoration here at Classic Works, where we can ensure it’s put back together precisely as it’s meant to be, is a fitting way to start Land Rover’s 70th anniversary year.”

The landmark project will take time and effort, which is utmost obvious once you glance at the pre-production Series I. In addition to rust and missing bolts and badges, the engine isn’t running, and the cockpit has seen better days. It won’t be easy to restore the car considering the state it’s in, but then again, don’t forget that this is Land Rover's most talented men doing the work.

Prior to retail production, Land Rover produced 48 examples of the pre-production Series I, including the three vehicles that were exhibited at the Amsterdam Motor Show in April 1948. All these Land Rover Series Is have special features that are exclusive to pre-production vehicles, including the thicker aluminum alloy panels, galvanized chassis, and removable rear tub.

Like every Series I produced in 1948, this fellow here is propelled by a 1.6-liter engine with 50 or so horsepower at its disposal. Connected to a four-speed manual transmission related to the one in the Rover P3 executive saloon, the engine drives all four wheels with the help of a two-speed transfer box.

