1940 Buick Century Is a Barn-Kept Survivor With a Super Rare Feature

More on this:

1 Plain-Looking 1979 Buick Century Is a Malaise-Era Sleeper With a Nasty V8

2 1957 Buick Century Permanently Parked 60 Years Ago Begs for Total Restoration

3 The Buick Century Is Back, Albeit as a Minivan That's Almost as Big as an Escalade

4 1954 Buick Century Jaded Took Seven Years and Many Shops to Make, Shines in Any Driveway

5 Cadillac 500 V8: Large, In Charge, Vanquished By Emissions Restrictions