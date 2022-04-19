17K-Mile 2001 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-7R Exhales Through High-End Aftermarket Plumbing

Not only does it breathe more freely with the new exhaust, but it also stops a little quicker, thanks to Brembo calipers.
Kawasaki’s 2001 MY Ninja ZX-7R draws power from a carbureted DOHC inline-four engine, which is connected to the rear wheel via a six-speed transmission. The liquid-cooled 748cc titan features a quartet of 38 mm (1.5 inches) Keihin inhalers, four valves per cylinder head, and a sizeable compression ratio of 11.5:1.
In the proximity of 11,800 rpm, this nasty animal is good for up to 122 untamed ponies, while a peak torque output of 58 pound-feet (78 Nm) will be achieved at around 9,300 revs. As soon as it makes contact with the asphalt, the engine’s force can transform into a blistering quarter-mile time of 11.2 seconds.
When pushed to its absolute limit, the ZX-7R will eventually reach a top speed of 165 mph (265 kph). Braking duties are handled by dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) discs up north and a single 230 mm (9.1 inches) rotor down south. In terms of suspension, Kawasaki’s phenom carries 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down KYB forks and a piggyback shock absorber.
Finally, the Ninja weighs 448 pounds (203 kg) without fluids, and its fuel capacity is measured at approximately 4.8 gallons (18 liters). The specimen shown above these paragraphs has a little under 17k miles (27,000 km) on the odometer, and it sports several higher-spec components installed by the current owner.
These items include an aftermarket drive chain, Renthal sprockets, and premium Brembo brake calipers, as well as adjustable control levers, projector headlights, and a state-of-the-art Muzzy exhaust that ends in a single carbon-clad muffler. In addition, the Kawi is also equipped with stainless-steel brake lines and fresh fluids.
If you’re starting to picture yourself atop this creature’s saddle, then you’ll certainly be stoked to learn that it’s going on the block as we speak! The ZX-7R will be listed on Iconic Motorbike Auctions until the early afternoon of April 22, so you’ve got three more days to get in on the action. Currently, the top bid is placed at a moderate $6,100, but it doesn’t quite meet the reserve.
