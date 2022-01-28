Kimi Räikkönen Returns to Racing, Set to Be Team Manager for MXGP Crew

Kimi Räikkönen retired from Formula 1 at the end of the 2021 season, but that does not mean that The Iceman has abandoned motorsport altogether. As many other athletes have explained, staying away from motorsport is not that easy, and if money is not a problem, you can race almost anywhere you like.
Instead of racing himself, Kimi will have a different role in motorsport starting 2022. The Finn will be a team manager for an MXGP. He will lead the team with a former MXGP rider, Antti Pyrhonen.
The team in question is called Red Bull Ice One Racing, and Kimi Räikkönen was one of its owners. It used to race using Husqvarna motorcycles, but Kawasaki has chosen it as a factory team this season. As Kimi Räikkönen stated, he and his colleagues are "very happy that Kawasaki chose them as a factory team."
Kimi underlined the fact that the chances of success become greater with factory support, and it will be a “great opportunity” for them to compete as the new Kawasaki factory team in MXGP. We already know that Romain Febre, the 2015 FIM Motocross World Champion, will join the team, along with Ben Watson.
It is a known fact that Kimi Räikkönen first started racing with dirt bikes, and then moved on to four wheels. Kimi has reiterated the fact that motocross is one of his great passions in life. Moreover, the Finn has confirmed his commitment to the team, which is not just a hobby, and will be treated as seriously as possible, Dirt Bike Rider notes.
Both Kimi Räikkönen and Antti Pyrhonen started racing motocross bikes on Kawasaki bikes, so both racers are happy with the association with the Japanese marque.
It is clear that we will never see Kimi Räikkönen compete on a dirt bike in MXGP, but we may not get to see him race another top-tier of motorsport, as he also underlined his retirement from racing. Whatever the case, he knows what he is doing, so just leave him alone.
Many former Formula 1 racers try their hand at endurance racing or other forms of motorsport after competing in the most expensive branch of auto racing, but it seems that Kimi has chosen a different route. We can only be grateful for the many years we got to see him race.
