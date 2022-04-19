Fresh Footage From Rivian's Plant in Normal Shows Nobody's in Any Rush

Production at Rivian continues despite supply chain issues and rising battery costs. However, this new footage shows how things are really going at the plant in Normal, Illinois. It may seem like employees are just hanging around the site, but there’s more to it than that.
Production of the R1T electric pickup truck began in September 2021. Despite what challenges the world is facing at the moment, the American automaker managed to push forward and didn’t disappoint its pre-order holders. Deliveries started and are continuing at a normal pace, considering what’s currently going on across the industry.
This new footage shows people working at the Rivian site in Illinois, but things look like they’re moving pretty slow. If we’re to compare the video Tesla provided from its Berlin Gigafactory with the one down below, then you’d be inclined to think Rivian is just a struggling little company. Even though investors might boil right now, keep in mind two important things: the R1T and R1S maker has a clear strategy in mind and has followed through with everything they set for themselves as a target.
Furthermore, it’s a bold move to let the press in without any restraints and without any kind of false preparations in advance. We get an honest look inside, which says a lot about how Rivian will be doing business going further.
Delays are to be expected because sourcing important parts are increasingly harder right now, despite Rivian having almost doubled the number of employees.
There’s always room for improvement, but we should appreciate this American EV maker for its transparency. It’s a fresh breath of air after the whole Tesla debacle.
In the end, there’s also another thing worth mentioning here: calm employees will make sure products are delivered to spec – something that new Rivian owners have experienced for themselves lately. Issues with the all-electric trucks rarely appear.
Rivian won’t be the next Tesla, but it sure has a real chance at becoming an important part of the auto industry in the U.S. and in other parts of the globe.
