174-Year-Old Peugeot Lion Logo Goes Cub Again in Impossible Rendering

According to French carmaker Peugeot itself, the lion logo it (still) uses on its cars first appeared 1847. It was, of course, not used on vehicles, but on the steel products made by the namesake family, but in some ways that makes the lion the oldest logo in the automotive world.
History books note that Émile Peugeot applied for the lion trademark in 1858, decades before the first actual car made by the French came to be. This particular animal was chosen by the French because allegedly it could best describe the strength and sharpness of the products they made.
Having such a long life behind it, the symbol of course went through a number of changes (see gallery for more). Whereas at first it was shown as an actual lion, on all fours, and with a pointy tail, by the turn of the 20th century it got up on its hind legs, facing to the right.
It wasn’t until after the end of the Second World War, in 1948, that this particular image started being used on cars. It was then when it turned its attention to the left, and kept its two-leg gait, with the front legs in the air and clawing away at something as if it were a zombie.
The present-day logo that just got replaced last week is a stylized version of the lion, in silvery-chrome. A massive version of it, measuring 4.8 meters tall (15.7 feet) and 12.5 meters long (41 feet), was shown with great fanfare during the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.
In none of its 174-year existence did the Peugeot logo appear as a cub. It does so now, courtesy of British leasing startup LeaseFetcher, who imagined it together with baby versions of the logos used by Lamborghini, Ferrari, Ford Mustang, and Jaguar.
Unlike the other four, the one we have here is much more difficult to make out, as because the original has no face, there are few options left to try and instill youthfulness.
