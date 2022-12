$13.9 Million Waterfront Mansion in North Carolina Boasts a Huge Floating Dock

This isn’t just a waterfront home, but the most expensive one in North Carolina. A dream house for water lovers, it had been initially listed for a whopping $13.9 million at the beginning of this year, and now it’s about to be auctioned off through the well-known Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions.Located on Harbor Island, the mansion spreads over 8,622 square feet (801 square meters) flaunting its ultra-modern architecture and luxury resort style. Sitting next to a deep-water channel that connects to the Atlantic, it looks like the perfect place for a yacht owner. According to Mansion Global , it was designed by its current owner, builder Christopher Parker, together with architect Michael Ross Kersting.One of the property ’s most spectacular features is what the Sotheby’s listing calls “a ground-level aquatics center.” In other words, an ultra-fancy setting for a 25-meter (82 feet) indoor-outdoor lap swimming pool. There’s also a gorgeous rooftop terrace, and the entire mansion provides a seamless indoor-outdoor flow, thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows.Another highly-coveted perk is the private deep-water marina, with a modern boathouse that’s made of structural steel, concrete, and Ipe wood (a Brazilian hardwood with high density and a beautiful amber shade). Plus, a huge 50-foot (15 meters) floating dock is ready to welcome the owner’s luxury yacht. The dock is fitted with a 24,000 lb (10,886 kg) boat lift, and also provides enough space for additional boats or other watercraft.Bidding for this spectacular waterfront mansion starts on December 9, at Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions.