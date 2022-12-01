$13.9 Million Waterfront Mansion in North Carolina Boasts a Huge Floating Dock

Imagine waking up to the spectacular views of the North Carolina coast, easy to admire through the giant panoramic windows of your sumptuous bedroom. Outside, your private yacht is ready for a cruise. Or, perhaps you prefer to take one of the smaller boats this time. It may sound like a dream, but this could be just a simple routine for the next fortunate owner of this stunning mansion.
This isn’t just a waterfront home, but the most expensive one in North Carolina. A dream house for water lovers, it had been initially listed for a whopping $13.9 million at the beginning of this year, and now it’s about to be auctioned off through the well-known Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions.
Located on Harbor Island, the mansion spreads over 8,622 square feet (801 square meters) flaunting its ultra-modern architecture and luxury resort style. Sitting next to a deep-water channel that connects to the Atlantic, it looks like the perfect place for a yacht owner. According to Mansion Global, it was designed by its current owner, builder Christopher Parker, together with architect Michael Ross Kersting.
One of the property’s most spectacular features is what the Sotheby’s listing calls “a ground-level aquatics center.” In other words, an ultra-fancy setting for a 25-meter (82 feet) indoor-outdoor lap swimming pool. There’s also a gorgeous rooftop terrace, and the entire mansion provides a seamless indoor-outdoor flow, thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows.
Another highly-coveted perk is the private deep-water marina, with a modern boathouse that’s made of structural steel, concrete, and Ipe wood (a Brazilian hardwood with high density and a beautiful amber shade). Plus, a huge 50-foot (15 meters) floating dock is ready to welcome the owner’s luxury yacht. The dock is fitted with a 24,000 lb (10,886 kg) boat lift, and also provides enough space for additional boats or other watercraft.
Bidding for this spectacular waterfront mansion starts on December 9, at Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions.
