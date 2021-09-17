1,000 HP Volkswagen Golf R32 Runs Very Low Tens, Keeps the Nitro in Reserve

It's hard for everyone else to understand why some people set their hearts on one particular car and decide to invest way more than they should in it, but that's just the irrational way in which a passionate motorhead's mind works.
Once the idea starts to catch roots, nothing and no one will be able to sway you from the course you've set out. You will probably make a lot of mistakes on the way, bad decisions, poor investments, suffer setbacks, and maybe even feel like giving up at a certain point. In the end, though, all this will only make everything seem even more satisfying.
But what is the end, you ask? Well, it all depends on the build, but it's usually reaching a certain target - one you know you couldn't possibly beat no matter how much further you'd want to go. For this guy and his 2009 Volkswagen Golf R32, the target is getting the car into the nine-second club.
Right now, it can easily pull low tens. In fact, he runs a 10.4 in the clip, and that's despite the fact he inexplicably chose to use the center of the track for his attempt, despite the fact the lane on each side provided greatly improved grip. You can actually see the dust the Volkswagen is kicking up, as well as hear the wheels spin during the launch despite the all-wheel-drive system.
The R32 was bought brand-new in 2009 and, according to Jacque, the owner, went straight to racing. Well, one race, because the R32 lost (against a GTI), so Jacque decided to turbocharge it. He probably had no idea at the time that, twelve years later, he would be sitting next to a 1,000 hp Golf that can run the quarter mile in 10.3 seconds (we'll take his word on the 0.1-second difference) and beat all sorts of quick cars.
The road wasn't easy, though, as clearly proven by everything he says in the clip, as well as the fact he needs over six minutes to talk us through the car. However, the most amazing fact is probably the fact he still uses the car as his daily driver, even though there are a few caveats to that: there is room for only one passenger and his neighbors pretty much hate him.
The next step for Jacque, he reveals, is dropping below the ten-second mark. He has the nitrous system installed but says he's never used it. It's there as some kind of last resort, a safety net that basically guarantees he'll be able to do it if everything else fails.
Jacque even offers an answer to the question that is probably on everyone's lips right now: "why?" His answer actually makes a lot of sense. He just likes to imagine (sometimes maybe even see) the faces of the people who get beaten in their GT-Rs and 911s by a guy in a street-legal Mark 5 Golf.
But what is the end, you ask? Well, it all depends on the build, but it's usually reaching a certain target - one you know you couldn't possibly beat no matter how much further you'd want to go. For this guy and his 2009 Volkswagen Golf R32, the target is getting the car into the nine-second club.
Right now, it can easily pull low tens. In fact, he runs a 10.4 in the clip, and that's despite the fact he inexplicably chose to use the center of the track for his attempt, despite the fact the lane on each side provided greatly improved grip. You can actually see the dust the Volkswagen is kicking up, as well as hear the wheels spin during the launch despite the all-wheel-drive system.
The R32 was bought brand-new in 2009 and, according to Jacque, the owner, went straight to racing. Well, one race, because the R32 lost (against a GTI), so Jacque decided to turbocharge it. He probably had no idea at the time that, twelve years later, he would be sitting next to a 1,000 hp Golf that can run the quarter mile in 10.3 seconds (we'll take his word on the 0.1-second difference) and beat all sorts of quick cars.
The road wasn't easy, though, as clearly proven by everything he says in the clip, as well as the fact he needs over six minutes to talk us through the car. However, the most amazing fact is probably the fact he still uses the car as his daily driver, even though there are a few caveats to that: there is room for only one passenger and his neighbors pretty much hate him.
The next step for Jacque, he reveals, is dropping below the ten-second mark. He has the nitrous system installed but says he's never used it. It's there as some kind of last resort, a safety net that basically guarantees he'll be able to do it if everything else fails.
Jacque even offers an answer to the question that is probably on everyone's lips right now: "why?" His answer actually makes a lot of sense. He just likes to imagine (sometimes maybe even see) the faces of the people who get beaten in their GT-Rs and 911s by a guy in a street-legal Mark 5 Golf.