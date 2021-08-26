Trans Am Depot Is Now Selling Pontiac-Inspired Golf Carts, They're Street-Legal

Pontiac might have been dead for 11 years as of 2021, but at least one company is keeping some of its heritage alive. I'm talking about Trans Am Depot, which, among other things, converts Chevrolet Camaros into modern iterations of the iconic Pontiac Trans Am. These guys are so dedicated to the cause that they just started offering golf carts inspired by the 1970s muscle car.
Already busy with Trans Am conversions and the restoration of vintage muscle cars, Trans Am Depot is entering the golf cart market. Just like its cars, the brand's golf cars are actually products built by a different company. But they're available with a long list of options and even a Trans Am-inspired livery.
The carts aren't yet listed on the company's website, but a recent Facebook post says they're available in either four- or six-passenger configurations. The electric golf cart can be ordered in a variety of colors, including black with gold trim and a Firebird on the front hood, just like the iconic Pontiac muscle car. Unfortunately, there are no photos of a cart in this cool livery yet.
Trans Am Depot is also offering a long list of options and customization features. It includes a carbon-fiber dashboard with dual locking glove boxes, a sports steering wheel, upgraded lithium batteries, and a Bluetooth speaker. For increased safety and convenience, you can also opt for side mirrors with turn signals and even a backup camera.
And yes, these carts are street legal, so worry not, they're not restricted to the golf course.
While I'm not a big fan of tiny vehicles with all-electric power, I think this is a wonderful idea and a great way to expand a business into new territory. Perhaps Trans Am Depot is preparing for its electrified future? The Chevrolet Camaro is bound to go the EV way in a few years, which should mean that Trans Am Depot's Pontiac conversions will follow suit.
Meanwhile, the Florida-based shop is still offering all sorts of high-performance V8 options for its Trans Am conversions, ranging from a healthy 600 horsepower to a massive 1,000 horses. But if you're not a fan of gas-guzzling muscle, perhaps a Trans Am golf cart will tickle your fancy.
