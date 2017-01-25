Toyota's Hybrid Sales in Europe Up 41% to 295,000 for 2016

When I started this job, talking about Toyota hybrids was considered more boring than... a Prius. But now, everybody wants a hybrid, and they want to hear that other people feel the same way.





Year after year, the Auris Hybrid ad Prius have been reporting increases in demand. However, 2016 was the best yet and the seventh consecutive one of growth, with sales hitting a new record of 295,000 units.



That's a massive 41% higher than in 2014. Sure, the company has new models, like the



We know the fuel savings do happen in the real world; that's why people are buying them. So just think of all the gas almost a third of a million Fiestas would save if they were a hybrid.



Toyota’s sales amounted to 249,900 units, up 49% from the previous year. Lexus held up with an increase of 10% at 44,900 units. That's pretty good for a brand mainly aimed at the Americans.



On a model by model basis, the Auris grew by 9.3 to 85,800 cars, thanks to the introduction of the Touring sports wagon version, which isn't sold in Japan. Meanwhile, the little Yaris, know in Japan as the



On the Lexus side of things, the NX 300h was the most popular hybrid with 17,991 units. The



