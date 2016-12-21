Subaru WRX STI and Bird of Prey Fight over a Turtle. The Scooby Wins

This title sounds like a string of words thrown there without much concern over the sense they make in that particular order, and yet it's a very good and accurate description of what happens in this video.





It seems like a man and, presumably, his better half were driving down a deserted road somewhere in the beautiful U.S.A. He was driving a Subaru WRX STI , so naturally, he wasn't going particularly slow. He wasn't squeezing every last ounce of performance out of the car either, but the speed was high enough to make any evasive maneuvers if something jumped 30 feet in front of the car absolutely futile.Something didn't jump in the Scooby's way, but combine a low visibility corner with some vegetation close to the road's edge and the speed mentioned before, and you get the same effect. Also, a complete lack of reaction should be added to the list as well.When you drive with pace and you see something on the road you can't really make out, your best course of action is to slow down, avoid it and, if possible, identify it as well. Even if you hate wildlife and don't give a rat's behind over hedgehogs, lizards, or turtles, that thing could just as well be a plank of wood with 100 needles sticking out.This guy did decide to avoid the dark spot on the pavement, but for some reason, he decided to do it by driving straight into it. Luckily for him, it turned out to be nothing more than a bird of pray (any ornithologists out there are welcome to chip in) attempting to feast on a turtle . Seeing the car approach, it tried to fly out of the way and drag the meal with it, but it didn't account for the extra weight and got smashed by the car. By the way, some of you might not want to watch this as there are some pretty explicit scenes.The driver doesn't tell us what happened to the feathered creature, but we get to see the removal of the turtle (what's left of it) from the scoop of the Scooby in great detail. Armed with a plier, the man carefully takes every last bit of poor Michelangelo out like a surgeon removing shrapnel. He's so good at it you feel like it's not the first time he does it either.He even magically produces a spray cleaner and a microfiber cloth to make the silver Subaru look as new. He definitely loves that car. If I were that guy's girlfriend or wife, I'd be worried.