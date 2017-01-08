Skoda Superb SportLine Shows Exclusive Dragon Skin Gold Paint

The Skoda Superb is not the last word when it comes to sporty European sedans. However, the €35,050 SportLine trim level plays to the design strengths of the sedan, which cannot be denied.





Of course, you can have other engines with the SportLine. In fact, the only thing you can't have is a 1.6 TDI , which is probably for the best. We've discussed this powertrain before. It's the 280 PS 2.0 TSI, similar to what you'll find in the SEAT Leon Cupra, but match by a standard 6-speed DSG and 4x4. Once these features have marinated into the car, you are already looking at a €44,850 price tag.But Skoda customers have been getting richer by the day, and some of them even have some money left over for fancy paint. The Czech company recently released a fill photo gallery featuring what it calls "Dragon Skin Gold Metallic," an individual color that's only available to order. But the configurator reveals a very reasonable price of €850. It's so cheap that we wouldn't buy the SportLine without it.The Kodiaq crossover also has a hot color we discovered at the Paris Motor Show: Speed Yellowgreen . There will be a SportLine version of the Kodiaq soon, so maybe it too will be available with dragon scales.We can see why whie is the most popular car in the world, being both cheap and attractive. However, the Czechs are taking acid and we love it.The official power rating of this unit engine is 280 PS and 350 Nm, but we know it's the same engine from the Golf R and the Audi S3, just tuned slightly differently. In the Superb, the 2.0 TSI replaces the old V6 which all the Czech presidents had. It comes standard with a DSG gearbox, and 4x4, so powering to 100 km/h takes only 6 seconds.Of course, you can have other engines with the SportLine. In fact, the only thing you can't have is a 1.6, which is probably for the best.