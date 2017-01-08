autoevolution

Skoda Superb SportLine Shows Exclusive Dragon Skin Gold Paint

 
8 Jan 2017, 20:19 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The Skoda Superb is not the last word when it comes to sporty European sedans. However, the €35,050 SportLine trim level plays to the design strengths of the sedan, which cannot be denied.
We've discussed this powertrain before. It's the 280 PS 2.0 TSI, similar to what you'll find in the SEAT Leon Cupra, but match by a standard 6-speed DSG and 4x4. Once these features have marinated into the car, you are already looking at a €44,850 price tag.

But Skoda customers have been getting richer by the day, and some of them even have some money left over for fancy paint. The Czech company recently released a fill photo gallery featuring what it calls "Dragon Skin Gold Metallic," an individual color that's only available to order. But the configurator reveals a very reasonable price of €850. It's so cheap that we wouldn't buy the SportLine without it.

The Kodiaq crossover also has a hot color we discovered at the Paris Motor Show: Speed Yellowgreen. There will be a SportLine version of the Kodiaq soon, so maybe it too will be available with dragon scales.

We can see why whie is the most popular car in the world, being both cheap and attractive. However, the Czechs are taking acid and we love it.

The official power rating of this unit engine is 280 PS and 350 Nm, but we know it's the same engine from the Golf R and the Audi S3, just tuned slightly differently. In the Superb, the 2.0 TSI replaces the old V6 which all the Czech presidents had. It comes standard with a DSG gearbox, and 4x4, so powering to 100 km/h takes only 6 seconds.

Of course, you can have other engines with the SportLine. In fact, the only thing you can't have is a 1.6 TDI, which is probably for the best.
Skoda Superb Skoda Superb Superb SportLine
 
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
 

Our SKODA Testdrives:

2015 Skoda Fabia65