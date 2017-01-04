New 2019 Opel Corsa Shows Production Headlights in Latest Spyshots

If you're reading this during your lunch break, don't worry - you're not the only one whose holiday is over. Let's take the Opel engineers driving the next-generation Corsa in these spyshots, for instance.





Last year, Opel Corsa sales fell behind those of the VW Polo, the Ford Fiesta and the Renault Clio. We are now looking at how the Russelsheim automaker is working to change that and the Corsa F is just one of the debuts Opel has These guys have some serious work on their hands, as the Corsa F will be the first all-new model in quite a while, since the current Corsa E is still based on the underpinnings of the Corsa D, a car that came to life one decade ago.No rush: this must be the motto used by the development team, as demonstrated by the fact that the camouflage on the test cars is untouched since last fall, when we first spied the supermini.This makes plenty of sense, since, as Opel announced back in December 2016, the all-new Corsa won't land until 2019. It's worth noting the subcompact will no longer come to the world via two production sites, as it's set to leave the Eisenach factory in Germany behind and be produced exclusively in Zaragoza, Spain.The silhouette of the car doesn't tell us too much and yet we expect the new platform to bring a slight boost in terms of cabin space.Underneath the cladding and the psychedelic wrap, we can see the production headlights of the new Corsa, with their LED daytime running lights.Under the hood, we'll find a family of downsized engines, with Opel set to introduce fresh three- and four-cylinder turbocharged units, which will bring an increase in efficiency, as well as feel pokier than the current units of the supermini.Last year, Opel Corsa sales fell behind those of the VW Polo, the Ford Fiesta and the Renault Clio. We are now looking at how the Russelsheim automaker is working to change that and the Corsa F is just one of the debuts Opel has scheduled for 2019, with the year also set to bring us successors for the Mokka X (US customers know this as the Buick Encore) and the Adam.