Mitsubishi Fined $4.2 Million By Japan’s Consumer Affairs Agency

 
29 Jan 2017, 9:50 UTC ·
by
As you may already know, an already struggling Mitsubishi Motors was put out of its misery by the fuel mileage scandal of 2016. In the aftermath of it all, Mitsubishi’s automotive arm is better off in the hands of Nissan. But be that as it may, the wrongdoings of the past haven’t been forgotten by some peeps.
The latest development of the fuel mileage scandal sees Mitsubishi slapped with a 480 million yen fine for false advertising in Japan. Even though the automaker admitted that it had done wrong, Japan’s Consumer Affairs Agency decided that Mitsubishi should pay $4.2 million nonetheless.

According to Japan Times, “the order was the first of its kind under a legal revision that took force last April concerning mislabeled products. It is also the first administrative punishment meted out to scandal-hit Mitsubishi Motors for falsifying fuel-efficiency data.” Similarly to Volkswagen’s Dieselgate saga in the U.S. of A., Mitsubishi stepped on the wrong toes. In hindsight, however, the $4.2 million fine isn't exactly large. Quite the contrary, actually.

A case in point is South Korea’s way of handling the Volkswagen Group. Back in December 2016, the Fair Trade Commission fined VW 37.3 billion won, which translated to $32 million back then. The U.S. Department of Justice, meanwhile, agreed to settle Volkswagen’s civil and criminal charges in the U.S. for the mind-boggling sum of $4.3 billion. It’s rather clear, then, that Mitsubishi Motors got off pretty well from this fuel economy fiasco.

Now that Mitsubishi is owned by Nissan, the Japanese automaker can finally concentrate on its revival. The first all-new Mitsubishi in a long while will be presented this March at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. Confirmed to be slotted between the ASX compact SUV and the Outlander mid-size SUV, the yet-unnamed all-new model features striking styling and a coupe-like roof.

Even before Mitsubishi became the asset of Nissan, company higher-ups let it slip that the future is all about sport utility vehicles. Following the upcoming Geneva Motor Show, Mitsubishi will carry on focusing on sport utility vehicles rather than bring back the Lancer Evolution from the dead.
