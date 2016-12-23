autoevolution

Ford Fiesta ST200 vs. Renault Clio RS 182 Trophy Comparison Makes Sense

 
Two hot hatchbacks separated by 11 years that have a lot in common; like the Fiesta ST200, the old Renault Clio RS 182 Trophy takes an already great package and splashes it with the most expensive chili sauce available at that moment.
Both have landed in Car Throttle's lap for a light comparison with an exciting conclusion. You see, after owning a second hand Miata and an E36 M3, the Brit is going to bag himself a Clio RS. This will be the project car of 2017, a track toy with a roll cage and the typical stripped out interior.

I'm LOL-ing on the inside right now, because I have a friend with a Clio RS 172. And if Alex found the E36 to be a reliability nightmare, he is in for a Frech-built shock.

The Fiesta ST200 is an overpriced version of a hot hatch that was already fun enough. Despite costing Golf GTI money, the interior still isn't that great. But you can say the same thing about the Trophy.

Back in 2005, this 3-door offered an impressive power to weight ratio of 162 hp per ton. All Trophy models came in this unique shade of red, had "Trophy" written down the side and the rear spoiler from the Clio V6.

For lightness, they got rid of the air conditioning, installed standard halogen headlights, got rid of the washers and replaced the rear seat with something flimsier. You normally don't have to talk about the dampers on a car, but this one has Sachs Racing remote reservoir dampers.

They are ten times more expensive than a standard damper. But that doesn't explain why the Trophy costs three times more expensive than a regular 182. Another downside is that they don't deal with dirt and salt, so they need constant refurbishing.

I think Alex is going to buy a regular 182 or even a 172. Coilovers are a cool way of improving the handling while getting your hands dirty. The exhaust and engine air filter are both prime targets for tuning too.

Renault Clio RS Clio RS 182 Trophy Ford Fiesta ST200 Ford
 
