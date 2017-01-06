autoevolution

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio's Future Nurburgring Record Will Be Short Lived

 
6 Jan 2017
by
Alfa Romeo’s first SUV, the Stelvio, is promised to bring the crown for the fastest SUV on the Nurburgring.
The 510 HP Quadrifoglio version is claimed to accelerate from 0 to 60 (96 km/h) in 3.9 seconds, and internal simulations made by the Italian company place it as the fastest model on the Nurburgring.

Alfa Romeo says that this model comes with a 50/50 weight distribution, and it also has torque vectoring, a dedicated Race setting, and carbon-ceramic brakes available as an option.

All of the elements above should make for a fast SUV in the hands of anyone, but a capable driver with excellent knowledge of the Nurburgring should set a proper time on the world’s most demanding racetrack.

Unfortunately for Alfa Romeo, this title might be short lived because of all the quick SUVs that are being developed by rival manufacturers. However, as a racing philosopher once said: "it does not matter if you win by an inch or win by a mile, winning is winning."

The Alfa Romeo Giulia has already claimed the Nurburgring lap time record for four-door sedans, which might pave the way for the Stelvio Quadrifoglio. In the case of the latter, there are a few models on the market that might give it a run for its money. Other models that are going to be launched within the next year are also strong contenders for that title.

With 0-60 times in mind, let’s think of the Bentley Bentayga, which makes the same sprint in just 3.5 seconds. We admit that the 0-60 time is not the best indicator of how fast can a vehicle be on the Nurburgring, but power will help any competitor when it comes to obtaining a better time on the Nordschleife.

Among the SUVs that have a shot at beating Alfa Romeo’s Stelvio at the famed race track are the Tesla Model X P100D with Ludicrous Mode, the next-generation Range Rover Sport SVR, the Jaguar F-Pace SVR, and Mercedes-AMG’s GLC63 S.

The last two cars on the list have yet to be launched, and so is the upcoming BMW X3 M, but all of them have a fighting chance of beating the Stelvio’s Nurburgring lap time.
