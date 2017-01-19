2018 Nissan Qashqai Facelift Spied For the First Time, Has Concept Car Wheels

Back in 2015, sport utility vehicles became Europe’s best-selling type of vehicle for the first time. The SUV also called dibs in 2016. Among the high-riding cars on sale in the Old Continent, nothing can come close to the popularity of Nissan’s Qashqai
.
When the first generation was introduced in 2006, the compact-sized Qashqai was just another model in the automaker's European lineup. But as the years passed, Nissan
understood that the Qashqai is something of a gold egg-laying goose. With this in mind, the second-generation model went into production in 2013, and it is better in every single way compared to the first Qashqai.
2013, however, is four years ago. In car years, that’s a facelift. So here we are, basking in the presence of the 2018 Nissan Qashqai. Caught by the carparazzi as a pre-production mule testing in sunny Spain, the Qashqai facelift doesn’t appear all that different from a visual standpoint. Look closer, though, and you’ll spot a grille inspired by that of the 2017 Rogue (X-Trail)
, full-LED headlights, a different bumper, and really snazzy wheels.
“Those alloys sure look similar,”
you may think to yourself. And you’re right, the 19-inch Tekna-inspired wheels do resemble those of the Qashqai Premium Concept shown at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show. It’s widely known that Nissan is currently developing a premium-pitched variant of the Qashqai
to squeeze greater profit margins out of its compact crossover, but this isn’t it.
The facelifted Qashqai, which should debut in 2017 for model year 2018, is but an application of the ProPilot
semi-autonomous driving technology. According to the company, 2018 will see Nissan “launch vehicles with multiple-lane control, which can autonomously negotiate hazards and change lanes during highway driving.”
The next-generation model, on the other hand, will be able to navigate city intersections without the driver’s intervention.
On the oily bits front, don’t expect Nissan to go out of its way. Four-cylinder turbo petrols and turbo diesels will have to make do, as will a continuously variable transmission with the D-step Logic Control
shift simulation.