autoevolution
REPORT:  2017 North American International Auto Show Highlights  

2018 Nissan Qashqai Facelift Spied For the First Time, Has Concept Car Wheels

 
19 Jan 2017, 8:12 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Back in 2015, sport utility vehicles became Europe’s best-selling type of vehicle for the first time. The SUV also called dibs in 2016. Among the high-riding cars on sale in the Old Continent, nothing can come close to the popularity of Nissan’s Qashqai.
When the first generation was introduced in 2006, the compact-sized Qashqai was just another model in the automaker's European lineup. But as the years passed, Nissan understood that the Qashqai is something of a gold egg-laying goose. With this in mind, the second-generation model went into production in 2013, and it is better in every single way compared to the first Qashqai.

2013, however, is four years ago. In car years, that’s a facelift. So here we are, basking in the presence of the 2018 Nissan Qashqai. Caught by the carparazzi as a pre-production mule testing in sunny Spain, the Qashqai facelift doesn’t appear all that different from a visual standpoint. Look closer, though, and you’ll spot a grille inspired by that of the 2017 Rogue (X-Trail), full-LED headlights, a different bumper, and really snazzy wheels.

“Those alloys sure look similar,” you may think to yourself. And you’re right, the 19-inch Tekna-inspired wheels do resemble those of the Qashqai Premium Concept shown at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show. It’s widely known that Nissan is currently developing a premium-pitched variant of the Qashqai to squeeze greater profit margins out of its compact crossover, but this isn’t it.

The facelifted Qashqai, which should debut in 2017 for model year 2018, is but an application of the ProPilot semi-autonomous driving technology. According to the company, 2018 will see Nissan “launch vehicles with multiple-lane control, which can autonomously negotiate hazards and change lanes during highway driving.” The next-generation model, on the other hand, will be able to navigate city intersections without the driver’s intervention.

On the oily bits front, don’t expect Nissan to go out of its way. Four-cylinder turbo petrols and turbo diesels will have to make do, as will a continuously variable transmission with the D-step Logic Control shift simulation.
2018 Nissan Qashqai facelift nissan qashqai spyshots Nissan crossover Nissan ProPILOT
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our NISSAN Testdrives:

2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 Nissan Maxima78
2016 Nissan Juke Nismo RS62
2016 Nissan GT-R81
2015 Nissan Pulsar67
2014 NISSAN Qashqai77
2014 NISSAN 370Z Roadster69
NISSAN Patrol66
NISSAN GT-R 79
NISSAN Juke65