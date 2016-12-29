autoevolution

1,001 HP Bugatti Veyron Versus 1,088 HP Rimac Concept_One Electric Hypercar

 
29 Dec 2016, 15:08 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
As I was growing up, anything road legal with more than 500 horsepower seemed absolutely impossible - and I'm even pushing it a little with the 500 in the first place.
At one point, though, somebody at Volkswagen had a short circuit and decided to build the world's fastest, most powerful road car. They settled for 1,000 hp and called it the Bugatti Veyron. In an instant, this name became synonymous with crazy top speed, but also luxury and a price to measure: one million euros.

Funnily enough, Volkswagen was still hemorrhaging money with this W16-engined car, but it had done it. The boring German company was behind the world's most ridiculous vehicle to date, and it was enjoying every minute of it.

These days, 1,000 hp isn't all that special. The new Chiron, Veyron's successor, has increased that output by 50 percent, but whatever it does, it will never have the same impact as its forefather.

The Rimac Concept_One has every chance of becoming the electric counterpart of the Veyron. In the EV world, it's all about acceleration rather than top speed, and the Concept_One has plenty of that. Nobody really knows how quickly Rimac's monster can reach 60 mph (97 km/h), but everyone agrees it's close to zero seconds.

This clip shows Mate Rimac, the founder and CEO of Rimac Automobili, and the Earl of Pembroke, the founder of Wilton Classic & Supercar, driving the two monstroulsy powerful hypercars on the beautiful roads of the Croatian Dalmatian Coast.

The two start off each in their respective vehicle, but then swap seats to get a taste of what it's like to go really fast using a different type of propulsion. Mate immediately feels the need to tell us he's a true petrolhead "despite" making electric cars, and judging by the very competent comments he makes, we believe him wholeheartedly. Besides, when you create a 1,088 hp car, it doesn't matter what sets its wheels in motion, you're definitely on the right side of the fence.

The two offer a pair of first-hand reviews that seem more professional than a lot of the attempts we've seen from "true professionals," showing you just need to love cars and know what you're talking about to capture the essence of the vehicle you're driving.

Rimac ConceptOne rimac Bugatti Veyron Bugatti rimac automobili conceptone hypercar
 
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78