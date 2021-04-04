Zeus Fighting Robot Must Pack Some Serious Punches for $4,500

Back in 2011, a movie called "Real Steel" hit theaters. It was all about boxing robots going after each other in both official and underground fights, throwing punches left and right as their handlers were gunning for the ultimate title.
World Robot Boxing is how the official competition was called, and it had just one king: Zeus, a monster of a machine more powerful than anything else out there.
Zeus is also the name of a fighting robot toy of sorts, and it too has been designed for fighting. Moorebot is the name of the company behind it, the same group that is responsible for the Scout we talked about not long ago.
Zeus is described as “a fighting robot specifically designed for robot competitions.” It moves with the aid of 2 metal-geared servo motors, each capable of delivering 25 kg of force, while providing the robot with enough punch to obliterate competition. The battery pack (two 2500 mAh pieces) that powers it allows it to throw punches left and right for up to 50 minutes.
The robot is operated via a Bluetooth remote controller, and it can be programmed to perform a series of moves through a specially-designed user interface.
Now, there are countless other similar machines out in the world, and they provide hours of fun for both children and adults. But this Zeus, just like the one in the movie, plays in a league of its own. All the hardware that went into it makes it quite expensive to own, and Moorebot lists the thing at no less than $4,500.
We’re not sure how many of them were made since around 2018, when Zeus was introduced, but now its maker lists the robot as being out of stock.
