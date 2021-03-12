Taking the Robot Dog Out for a Walk on a Leash Is a Sign That Humanity Is Ready

Boston Dynamics makes amazing robots with multiple functionalities. Spot, the robot dog, is perhaps the most famous of the entire lineup. It’s now even more famous.
Spot does a lot of things, and it does them right. It can go into disaster areas or help out the police on high-risk missions; it can open doors and haul stuff, it can train with the military, it can pick up your dirty socks off the floor, and even do a choreographed dance routine. As it turns out, Spot can also act like a real dog if this is what its owner wants.
Spot starts at $74,500, which is a lot of money whichever way you look at it. However, if you’re willing to bank on internet fame, you could probably say it’s more of an investment.
The strangest sight comes from Florida, U.S., where, at the end of last month, a Spot was taken out for a walk on a leash. You can see the video at the bottom of the page: there’s a young lady in a mini skirt, with a Spot on the leash, walking it like you would a normal dog. She’s followed by a large group of people filming, so it’s clear that she’s documenting this for social media.
As it turns out, she really is. Spot has been renamed to Scrappy, “just a robot dog learning the world I was booted up in,” out for adventures. Scrappy has its own YouTube channel, where it posted some videos from the same outing at Fort Pierce. Scrappy interacted with a real dog, caught the eye of a couple of policemen, and got dozens of people taking out their phones to film the strange sighting.
Hilariously, for someone who paid $75K for a robot dog just so they could take it out for walks on a leash, whoever filmed this did it in 480p. If humanity is ready for anything, it’s ready for the robots to take over. They would probably make smarter decisions.
