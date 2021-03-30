New Boston Dynamics Robot Sucks Spot Out of a Box with Creepy Efficiency

Some of the images in the video beneath this text might seem as taken right out of a science-fiction movie. One that shows an assembly line for robots, with one kind of machine readying another for the takeover of the world. But it's not; it’s just Boston Dynamics.
What you’re looking at is a demonstration of something called Stretch. It is officially described as a “robot designed to automate box moving tasks in warehouses and distribution centers.“ You know, something Amazon could use and which cannot unionize.
Stretch is shown moving boxes around until it comes across one containing a Spot. It pulls it out, using creepy suction cups, and sends it on its merry way, Skynet-style. Of course, that’s not the message Boston Dynamics tries to convey.
The company is showing off this prototype robot as it seeks to expand the scope of its business, and what better target for that than the repetitive, demanding operations that are the unloading of trucks and pallets.
“Warehouses are struggling to meet rapidly increasing demand as the world relies more on just-in-time delivery of goods,” said in a statement Robert Playter, CEO of Boston Dynamics.
“Mobile robots enable the flexible movement of materials and improve working conditions for employees. Stretch combines Boston Dynamics’ advancements in mobility, perception and manipulation to tackle the most challenging, injury-prone case-handling tasks, and we’re excited to see it put to work."
According to the robotics company, Stretch uses a perception mast fitted with sensors to get a sense of its surroundings. The robotic arm is the one that picks up boxes to move them, while something called a smart gripper (the suction cups you see at the end of the arm) makes sure the boxes don’t get dropped.
The robot can move things weighing up to 23 kg (50 lbs), so something the size of the T-800 is for now out of the question.
The company did not say exactly when this new robot in their lineup will become ready for market use, but 2022 is the target year. Boston’s sales department already accepts inquiries from interested parties.
