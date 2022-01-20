YouTuber Compares Two Heavily Optioned MSO Edition McLaren Senna

There's something special about places named after people. They carry deep nostalgic memories. But there's something even more special about cars named after legendary race car drivers. The Tommi Makinen Evo VI, Bugatti Veyron, Enzo Ferrari, and the McLaren Senna all have one thing in common - they are a reincarnation of spirited performers on a mission to dominate the race track. James Walker of Mr. JWW sought to compare two of the highest specced McLaren Sennas.

9 photos