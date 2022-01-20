1984 Chevrolet K10 Turns Into The Fall Guy GMC Sierra, Hard to Tell Them Apart

For those old enough back in the 1980s to properly appreciate such things, the name "The Fall Guy" must speak volumes. It was one of those televisions series that paired men and machines for incredible (for the time) stunts, because that is basically what the show was about.
Starring Lee Majors, Douglass Barr and Heather Thomas, The Fall Guy told, for five seasons, the story of Hollywood stuntmen who doubled as bounty hunters in their spare time. A perfect combination, if you think about it, for some high-adrenaline scenes.
For many of these scenes, Major’s character Colt Seavers uses a wealth of cars and trucks. His personal ride was a GMC Sierra pickup that was used to taking quite the beating. Some people, like the seller of this here truck, say the machine is no less famous than the General Lee Charger.
As such, people might forgive the transgression of turning a 1984 Chevrolet K10 into its GMC sibling and giving it an overall look that would take it closer, visually, to the one used in the TV series.
The K10 The Fall Guy replica (the official name for it is re-creation) is listed by Barrett-Jackson for sale during its Scottsdale, Arizona auction later this month. It’s a design handled by Automotive and Collision Repair students from the Indiana Vincennes University, and quite an impressive one at that, in the same brown and gold two-tone livery the original was wearing in the series.
The similarities between the two trucks don’t stop at paint, though. We get the same customized cargo box the GMC had, complete with swing-out access doors cut right into the bed, a custom winch mount holding a WARN piece of hardware, and chrome spoked wheels, among others.
The truck’s body rests on a 6-inch suspension lift and moves along under the power of a 350ci (5.7-liter) engine fitted with a 4-barrel carburetor and dual exhaust and paired to an automatic transmission.
The Chevy K10 GMC Sierra replica is going under the hammer with no reserve, and we are not being told how much the owner hopes to fetch for it.
