You’ll Fall in Love with This 2017 Chevy Colorado with Upgraded Audio, CarPlay

In this case, aftermarket upgrades are the ones coming to the rescue, and the folks over at Car Stereo Guys just proved how much you can improve the Chevy Colorado with the right equipment and the know-how to install everything right.So what they did was upgrade the 2017 Chevrolet Colorado with a new Alpine Halo9 HUD that’s also capable of running Apple CarPlay, while also installing an upgraded audio package for a more immersive experience behind the wheel.“New two day project all wrapped up. 2017 Chevy Colarado with a full multimedia / audio package. We used an Alpine HALO 9 for our source unit. JL Audio RD series amplifier with a stealth box 10tw3 for low end. We then used Morel Virtus 602 speakers for our front stage and Morel Maximo Ultra 602 for the rear stage. All installed with hand made routered rings and sound skins for audio dampening,” they explain in a post on Instagram (embedded below).In case you’re wondering, the Alpine Halo9, also known as model number iLX-F309, features a 9-inch capacitive touch screen, support for CarPlay and Android Auto, audio, video, and Bluetooth feature set, built-in HD radio tuner, and above all, is already SiriumXM Ready.Car Stereo Guys didn’t reveal how much their upgrade for the 2017 Chevrolet Colorado costed, but the HUD itself doesn’t come cheap. Depending on the retailer, it can reach $999.99 with shipping included, so it’s without a doubt a pricey upgrade.But with everything looking so professionally, the final cost is probably worth it, especially given the extra audio package that the whole thing includes. Too bad Car Stereo Guys didn’t include an audio demo to hear the new audio system at work.