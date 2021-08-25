You Might Be Able Use Apple AirTag to Protect Your Motorcycle or Car From Theft

The Apple AirTag sends out a Bluetooth signal that can be detected by nearby devices and the devices send the location of a particular AirTag to iCloud. The tag can then be tracked and located on a map, and Apple says the entire process is anonymous and encrypted.
It’s an excellent idea with a variety of possible applications which could potentially be used for good or ill.
But in one case, a motorcycle owner in Washington state recovered his stolen motorcycle using an AirTag, and that’s good indeed.
While they were originally conceived to help people find items from lost keys to luggage and even pets, AirTags owners have used the devices to track their motorcycles during shipment, and even find their cars in parking lots.
It is comforting to know that Apple has included some security features to prevent an AirTag from operating as a nosy private eye and locating an individual without their knowledge.
As to how well the system might function to find your car or motorcycle, only time will tell if it can compete with other devices designed to track and recover vehicles. But hey, for just $29, you probably can’t go far wrong in trying to use it as a theft mitigation device. The AirTag includes a battery Apple says can last for up to a year.
There are a few stumbling blocks to the effectiveness of the device, namely where you attempt to hide one. Users say that If your AirTag happens to be well hidden, that may affect signal strength. That seems critical as if a thief spots the tag, it’s pretty likely it will end up stomped to bits on the ground in a parking lot.
And as for security? You can watch below for a test of the “stalking” feature.
