You Can Still Catch the Crew 2's Latest Bag of Goodies if You Hurry

For the past four and a half years, Ubisoft has been making sure The Crew 2 players never cease to get new fun toys to enjoy in-game. This week, the Live Summit update brings two and four-wheeled vehicles for everyone. From Ducati to Indian, to Bugatti, to Ford, here's what you need to grab by January 10 before the "offerings" expire.
First and foremost, let's check out what the Live Summit - Rider Challenge brings. This competition is a weekly PvE (player vs. environment) event where people can join in a series of thematic events from a handmade playlist.
Players with a Bronze cup get 150,000 (in-game) followers to boost that influencer-like popularity. Then, at the Silver tier, 52.5k spare parts will be rewarded to use at your leisure. At the Gold tier, you get a 2015 KTM 450 EXC Red Bull Edition to ride on those motocross tracks.
Finally, those who are skilled enough to reach the Platinum award will receive a brand-new Legendary MX Full Set made out of Nitro Chemist, Drifty, and Tricky sets to help you boost your car during races.
Next, we have the Rider Challenge Bundle, which shows off a 2016 Ducati DraXter Street Racer Bike alongside a sweet 2019 Indian FTR 1200 S. If you can't afford the latter's real-life $15,749 MSRP price tag, you can at least enjoy it in-game.
The Tiger Claws Bundle is up for grabs at the Far & Beyond Store. You will find an extremely tempting 2019 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ hypercar that managed to go past 300 mph (482.8 kph). I'm not talking in-game here. Also, only 30 of them were ever made.
Now drifting back to our in-game bundle, you also get the Orange Segment Underglow, Lightning Smoke, and Electricity Nitro. I'm not sure its real-life counterpart has these perks.
Then, there's the Firefighter Bundle starring a 2010 red Ford Focus RS for Street Race events. It comes with a Blinking Red Underglow (to mimic a firefighter truck siren, no doubt), the Red Chase Nitro color scheme, European Beacon Rooftop, and a modern Siren Horn.
Last but certainly not least is the Italian Touch Bundle, that's displaying a 2012 Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 hypercar, one 2014 Ferrari 458 Speciale, and a 2015 Ducati Panigale R bike from the street race category.
This is where our weekly update story ends. Subjectively speaking, if starting off the new year like this is an omen of things to come in The Crew 2, then I see nothing but a bright horizon as we accelerate further into 2023.
However, given that the game launched almost 5 years ago, in June 2018, I can't stop but wonder how much longer it will take Ubisoft to release a third version of the game.
Rather than struggling with Skull & Bones, which looks like a DOA game, wouldn't it make more financial sense for them to come out with another iteration from this series that already has a path laid out in front of it? It's not like there's a lot of competition out there in terms of open-world racing MMOs.
