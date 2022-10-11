Yobby Mercedes S-Class by Mansory Tries to Tickle Our Taste Buds

For the most part, Mansory does not shock us anymore, as most of their latest projects seem to follow a very familiar theme. They’re still far from being pretty, but at least they are not as kitschy as some of their previous proposals.
The same goes for the latest to have been shared by them on their social media pages, at the time of writing, which is a rather sad-looking Mercedes-Benz S-Class.
According to the controversial tuner, this is the S 580 variant of the German luxury sedan. This means that it came with a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine straight from the factory, making 496 hp (503 ps / 370 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque. Paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive, it enables the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.4 seconds and a top speed limited to 155 mph (250 kph).
It’s not that uncommon for Mansory to tune the lumps of their project cars, but in this instance, they haven’t mentioned the power part at all. Thus, we will assume that it has remained stock, and we will move on to the actual modifications of the pictured Mercedes-Benz S 580, starting with that not-so-ordinary finish (unless it’s a wrap), and a few black accents.
Looking at the front bumper, it is obvious that the trim surrounding the double-LED strips has been added post-factory, and so has the apron with side blades. New side skirts, add-ons on the front fenders, more aggressive diffuser with an F1-like brake light in the middle, rear bumper trim, two spoilers, on one the roof and the other on the trunk lid, and ‘Mansory’ logos are other novelties. Most add-ons were made of carbon fiber, including the side mirror caps, and the 22-inch wheels, bigger than the stock offering, round off the makeover.
