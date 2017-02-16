Yamaha CRUX Rev Launches in Africa, Central America, And The Caribbean

People in some less developed countries rely on small-displacement
motorcycles and mopeds to get through their daily routines. As such, Yamaha just unveiled the CRUX Rev model, specially developed for Africa and some other markets in America.
Yamaha
announced that the new CRUX Rev is the company’s first strategic model for Africa. Fitted with a four-stroke, air-cooled BLUE CORE 110cc engine, the model will later be available in Central America and the Caribbean.
The CRUX Rev is a next-generation basic street motorcycle created based on thorough local surveys to offer design aspects that take into account the traffic environments and commercial applications in many countries.
Considering this, the motorcycle’s core features revolve around efficiency, comfort, and simplicity.
Handling the efficiency part is an 110 cc BLUE CORE engine that has been improved by approximatively 18 percent in comparison to existing units. The ergonomic side is offered by a flat seat, and board-style tandem foot rests that are comfortable even for tandem riding.
The bike is also highly practical, as it’s fitted with a rear carrier improved to support heavy loads strapped to it. There are also two configurations available, one featuring spoke wheels and kick start, as well as a higher end model using cast wheels and electric starter.
Manufacturing of the CRUX Rev will be carried out by Indian subsidiary India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd., and the motorcycle will be available in African countries staring April 2017. Price is set at around 900 US dollars, but, of course, it will vary by region.
To understand the move, the African and Central America/Caribbean motorcycle markets are quite important, counting in for around 3.6 million units. Roughly half of them are 100-150 cc bikes which are used as taxis.
The current CRUX model was originally developed for India, while the CRUX Rev has been developed in response to specific market needs in Africa and Central America, resulting in a model with superior cost-performance in addition to great practicality and comfort.