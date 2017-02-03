autoevolution

Two Zen Cats Riding On A Motorcycle Is The Only Thing You Need To See Today

 
3 Feb 2017, 16:58 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Whoever owns a cat (or more) probably knows they are the hardest pets to train. However, check out the video here and you’ll see a person who made the impossible and trained his balls of fur to ride along on a motorcycle.
Take my cat for example. The first time I took it to the vet, I had no cage and thought it is a good idea to just put him in the passenger seat of my car as it was only a 5 minutes drive down the road.

As you can imagine, the little maniac started to mew hysterically and soon it was all over the place, from the dashboard to the deck behind the rear seats. Things got even worse when we left the vet, as the first place he thought it would be OK to hide was behind the pedals.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg as I tried to train him do other stuff from the Internet and failed miserably. But enough with my story and let’s move to our hero here.

I’ve seen dogs, pigs, and even sheep riding pillion on a motorbike, but never a cat. This Asian guy has two of them onboard, and they don’t seem to dislike it despite the wind noise and the general fact of being on a narrow machine that zooms through traffic.

They even have miniature open-face helmets which makes it even cooler and hilarious at the same time. My cat would be protesting the next second I would put something on its head and probably take revenge by soiling my pillow with poo.

You need to be a “cat whisperer” to pull the maneuver this guy achieved. Or maybe try and accustom them with the sensation while they’re tiny kittens. If you have other ideas, let us know in the comment section.

funny street bike small-displacement Asia cats lol
 
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78