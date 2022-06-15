Yamaha-Based Powa D10 Looks Like Something Out of a 1980s Sci-fi Movie, Still Cool

By definition, concept vehicles are just that – pieces of engineering put together with the single purpose of displaying some future technology or testing the people’s reaction to the design. They almost never get to be made, and when they do, the production version is often quite different from the original.
What we have here is the exact opposite of that: a design concept that never turned into a production version, but which can be ridden and enjoyed just like any other two-wheeled contraption presently available on the market.
It may not look like it, but that’s a Yamaha FZ750 sports motorcycle shown in the gallery attached to this piece. Or, at least its underpinnings are, because the body is like something you’ve never seen before.
The bulky, yet strangely aerodynamic-looking coat that drapes the bike is the work of a Swiss designer going by the name Hans Walther. It’s not a recent work, having been completed in the 1980s, hence the vintage sci-fi vibes, but cool nonetheless.
The bike is known in select circles as the Moko Powa D10 or the Powa D10, and it actually is just an FZ750 with a funky body kit on. But, as said, cool nonetheless.
Word is Walther made just 10 of these back in the day, and only six survive to our time. One of them, the one we have here, is for sale, with the bidding on Car & Classic set to start in five days’ time.
This example is said to be in perfect condition mechanically, and with only minor blemishes and chips on the bodywork. Its odometer shows some 7,200 km (4,480 km) of use, and it has never been restored or welded.
We’re told the bike was registered for the first time, in France, in the year 2000, and it has had since it was made, just three owners. No estimate is made as to how much a fourth will have to pay to get their hands on it.
